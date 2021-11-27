SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--One Springfield home got lit for the holidays.
Western Mass News stopped by to see the light display. The homeowners put up the spectacular lights every year at their Fair Oak Road to help the neighborhood get in the holiday spirit and give back to the community.
The homeowners said the people who come out to see the light show are what inspires them to continue the tradition.
"I used to love doing this with my parents, I love going and seeing the lights so we wanted to give something back and you know gives people something we did as kids so we just we love doing it," said homeowner Tricia Gannon.
The home is covered in over 100 thousand lights. The family has been sharing their elaborate display of Christmas decorations for about five years now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.