SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGBG/WSHM) - The home at 1333 Page Boulevard was listed for sale this week.
Just over a year ago, the property was full of F.B.I. detectives and police after the bodies of three missing women were found in and around the home.
The home has been listed on websites, like Zillow and Realtor.com, for only two days, but the listing has already raised many questions with people wondering how the possible sale of the former site of a major multi-agency investigation could impact the case against Stewart Weldon.
Weldon was arrested for kidnapping and later charged in the murders of Kayla Escalante, America Lyden, and Ernestine Ryans.
Their bodies were discovered in and around the Page Boulevard home where Weldon was living.
The painstaking process of digging and searching for evidence around the Springfield home was around-the-clock for days.
Now, a for sale sign sits in the front yard with many wondering how the listing could impact Weldon's trial set for next April.
"I think that they probably already obtained all the information that they need as far as evidence from the home. At some point, you have to get the house in order anyway from a health perspective and other issues. You can't just let the house sit there," lawyer Carmina Fernandes tells us.
The two-bedroom, one bath home is listed for $137,500 dollars by Sears Real Estate.
Carmina Fernandes tells Western Mass News, legally, the listing agent does not have to tell potential buyers about the home's horrific history.
"Not required to disclose. Now, the listing agent can't lie, so. if the perspective buyer asked, 'Hey, is this the home where this crime happened?', and the listing agent knows about it, then the listing agent would be required to disclose it. They cannot blatantly lie, but they're not required if they're not asked to provide that information," continued Fernandes.
Court documents say the three women's bodies were found in the basement, garage, and under a wood tool shed at the home.
Two of the women were found tied up, according to investigators.
"There's proper cleanup that has to be followed. You can't just go there and clean it up yourself. You have to have haphazard, come in, and do the proper clean up. If there was blood, if the blood seeped into the wood, you have to pull out all the wood, so there are issues with that, but, as far as disclosure, there's no disclosure required in Massachusetts," added Fernandes.
The listing agent declined to go on camera.
According to White Pages, Stewart Weldon and an elderly woman are listed as the home's current owner and resident.
