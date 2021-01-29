SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Shelters are doing everything they can to accommodate the homeless in this frigid cold, but numbers are limited due to the pandemic.
Over at the Springfield Rescue Mission, they told Western Mass News they could only fill 28 beds a night during these unusual times and said they’ve been full for the past three weeks.
Every time it is 20 degrees below freezing or snow outside, they prepare to have a full house, and most of the staff volunteers their time to stay open on Sundays.
With the dangerous cold right now, the executive director told Western Mass News they filled all the beds last night and tonight, but they will assist others who show up for help.
“We have a couple of numbers in a place that we can call for assistance. Again, if somebody shows up at our door, gets dropped off at a police department, we are not going to turn anyone away under these conditions," said the executive director of Springfield Rescue Mission, Kevin Ramsdell. "We’ll prop them up in a chair. Get them a hot cup of coffee or soup. Again, a blanket so they can stay warm until they can get picked up and moved into another facility.”
Check-in already took place at the shelter Friday night. People will receive food, a bed to sleep in, and then leave around 8:30 in the morning.
Also, masks and social distancing protocols are being followed inside the shelter as well.
