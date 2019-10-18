SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday's powerful storm is causing headaches for people in western Mass.
One man from Springfield is now speaking out after a tree slammed onto his property, creating a big mess since it's up for sale.
A massive tree landed on top of the roof of a home on Mallowhill Road and also pulled down power lines.
Today, we spoke with the homeowner, who says this couldn't have come at a worse time since his house is up for sale.
83-year-old George Johnson has lived in his home on Mallowhill road in Springfield for more than a dozen years.
"I heard a thump and I didn't know what it was. I looked through that family room window and I saw a tree," Johnson tells us.
Johnson says Thursday morning's storm woke him up, later finding two trees that had come crashing down onto his property.
One of those landed on top of his roof and pulled down power lines.
"It was scary on one side of the street and then, on the other side, I felt lucky that the roof didn't cave in," continued Johnson.
He tells Western Mass News the clean up and repair from the downed trees and dangling power lines is a big expense.
"I called the insurance company and I told them I had a tree down and a power outage, and they told me for a tree removal, I had a $1,500 dollar deductible and for a power line, I had a $1,000 deductible," stated Johnson.
An expense that he says he might not be able to cover right now.
"It made me sit down. It was scary, because quite honestly, I don't have that right now, you know? I am an old guy. I am 83 years old. I've been retried for a number of years and I still have a mortgage," said Johnson.
To make matters worse, his home has been on the market for about three weeks and before the storm, someone put in an offer.
"The house is on the market. I have a buyer. Do I still have a buyer?" asked Johnson.
Johnson let us take a look inside his home, where there are no visible signs of damage, but it's unclear what is under the tree branches on the outside.
"It wont be until they get the tree down to see if there is any exterior damage on the roof. I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place and that's the sad part," added Johnson.
Johnson says he was planning on moving in with his daughter in Missouri.
Right now, it's unclear when that will happen.
