SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eight people are left without a home Wednesday night after a fire ripped through a house in Springfield. Thick smoke filling the air and billowing out of a house on Bay Street in Springfield just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

"It's an older building. It had four layers of roofing on it," said Springfield homeowner Jacob Salazer.

Fire crews battled the flames for hours, even cutting holes into the side of the house to help contain the fire. Water spraying down the road as pieces of the house fell to the ground.

Salazar told Western Mass News he was inside when the fire broke out. He added that he saw bright orange flashes coming out of the windows.

"We had no time to react. It went on fire immediately, less than two minutes. It happened so fast we couldn’t get anything. The house is just gone," he explained.

Now, his family of eight left without a home, also missing their cat. He told Western Mass News the COVID-19 pandemic caused many financial struggles that his parents couldn't afford to keep paying for their housing insurance.

"Now that everything is limited with the pandemic, everything is going down now, but this tragedy happened. We don’t know what to do now," he added.

Neighbors told Western Mass News they saw the flames and immediately sprung into action.

"I was in the living room with my mom watching TV, and we heard cracking and popping. I look out the window, and the whole house next-door is on fire, so I ran out of the house. I ran next-door to try to get everybody out. Luckily, everyone did get out on time," said Springfield neighbor Herbert Nunez.

Nunez told us another neighbor across the street grabbed a ladder and helped someone trapped on the second floor. That person climbed out the window to safety.

As for Salazar, he said while he’s glad everyone is safe, the future is looking more uncertain than ever before.

"Right now, we’re just outside. We’re thinking where to go, what to do," he said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family. If anyone is interested in donating, click here.