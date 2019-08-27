SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson is in the spotlight today after an Oklahoma judge ruled the company is responsible for worsening the opioid epidemic.
The case spanned over two years and ended with the judge ordering Johnson and Johnson to pay $572 million to the state of Oklahoma.
An appeal is expected. In the meantime, there are still hundreds of similar pending lawsuits from state and local governments - many of which are in western Massachusetts.
From Springfield, to Chicopee, to Holyoke, many local cities have been battling these pharmaceutical companies so they can bring greater resources to citizens battling addiction.
The judgement out of Oklahoma is hopeful news for those we spoke with on Tuesday.
"This is a good first step and we are hopeful for the same relief in the city of Springfield," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
After hearing the news that Johnson and Johnson has been ordered to pay the state of Oklahoma $572 million, cities like Springfield have a new found hope.
Sarno told Western Mass News that although the city is just one of over 2,000 local governments suing pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidimic, they believe that with time, retribution will be made.
"I thought it was a good sign. It shows that our case in Springfield is strong and I'm hopeful, we, with the situation, and get the proper funding and resources here to the people dealing with the opioid scurge," Sarno said.
People like Laura Cappabianca and Kali Baba McConnell. Both are recovering addicts and both use their time to serve others battling addicition.
"Nobody says 'I want to be an addict when I grow up.' It hits you and then you are caught up in addiction," Cappabianca said.
McConnell added, "I think there are infinite pathways to recovery. They can do AA, NA, Refuge Recovery, Section 35, but I think we are underfunded. I do all this out of my own time."
As an addiction recovery coach, Cappabianca said she's seen countless people's lives impacted by this epidemic and would like to see someone held responsible.
"These companies, they are just out to make money, and they'll do anything to avoid retribution for causing a crisis," Cappabianca noted.
It's something McConnell agreed with.
"Even though they've been getting fines, that is just a drop in the bucket. They made billions," McConnell explained.
Sarno said he anticipates this process to be long, drawn out, and with many appeals, but he is hopeful that with time, the funds needed to fight the epidemic will come.
