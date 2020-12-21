SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus vaccine has been given out to hundreds of health care workers in western Massachusetts.
The news comes as Moderna's vaccine is now being sent out to hospitals across the country.
Healthcare workers in western Massachusetts began being vaccinated last week and with a second vaccine on the way, local health officials said Monday this is a step in the right direction.
After receiving FDA approval on Friday, Moderna's coronavirus vaccine is on the move across the country, with first doses likely to be given out on Monday.
It is now the second glimmer of hope for those fighting the virus on the front lines after the Pfizer vaccine was rolled out last week.
“We also heard some data that the Moderna vaccine may also help transmission, so you can protect yourself and protect those around you. I believe that is likely found in the Pfizer vaccine, but that science has not been published,” said Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health.
Unlike Pfizer's vaccine, Moderna's does not need to be stored at an ultra-cold temperature.
Keroack said the hospital will get their shipment either Monday or Tuesday, which is needed.
“We have administered over 2,000 doses over the last five days and just minutes ago, I was notified that we have run out…that we are administered all roughly 2,300 doses that we were we have received,” Keroack explained.
As for Mercy Medical Center, chief medical officer Dr. Robert Roose said the hospital vaccinated a couple hundred health care workers.
Roose told Western Mass News there has been some concerns about distribution with Pfizer's vaccine.
“I think we just need to continue to press forward everybody and we need to continue to ensure that everybody needs to have the right education and messaging that is needed, so that when the vaccine is available, we can move as quickly as possible,” Roose explained.
