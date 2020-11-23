SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the announcement of a third successful COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Western Mass News is getting you answers on how local hospitals are preparing to receive the potentially life-saving preventative medicine.
Two of the vaccines can be stored at the normal range of 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit for some amount of time.
Officials from Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center both said they had to buy new equipment to accommodate the one vaccine candidate that has to be kept much colder.
“I’d be happy with any of them,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
Three COVID-19 vaccine contenders all showing impressive efficacy rates against the virus that’s locked down our way of life and taken so many lives.
Pfizer and Moderna’s shots have efficiency rates above 90 percent, while AstraZeneca’s averages around 70 percent, depending on when its two doses are administered.
Springfield hospital officials today said they don’t know which vaccine they’ll receive.
However, Keroack said the state’s distribution plan limits them from getting multiple types.
“For any given region we would probably have only one type of vaccine, so there’s no confusion about dosing or boosters or whatever,” Keroack explained.
All three of the vaccine candidates are two doses.
Moderna said their vaccine can be stored at a normal medical refrigeration temperature for 30 days until requiring a colder atmosphere.
AstraZeneca said their shot can be stored for up to six months in a normal range.
Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored at -94 Fahrenheit, or -70 Celsius.
In response to a Western Mass News question, hospital officials said the possibility of receiving Pfizer’s shot has forced them to buy new freezers
“We have purchased a couple of -80° centigrade freezers that can store up to 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” Keraock said.
Roose added, “We’ve also acquired the types of freezers that would be needed if the Pfizer vaccine is the one that is ultimately distributed locally.”
The state’s draft distribution plan says health officials are anticipating between 20,000 and 60,000 doses in their first wave, which has healthcare workers first in line to get the vaccine along with vulnerable populations.
Keroack said they are still trying to figure out the best way to vaccinate thousands of people
“What’s the best place, what kind of place…do you know, is it drive-thru? Walk-in, etc.? We’re working that out,” Keraock said.
