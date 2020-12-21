COVID vaccine generic #2 MGN 112320

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We now have two vaccines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital officials provided an update on vaccine distribution at Springfield's coronavirus briefing Monday morning.

Moderna's vaccine was approved on Friday and is now being shipped to hospitals across the country, including in western Massachusetts.

This comes as healthcare workers started to receive doses of Pfizer's vaccine just last week.

At Baystate Medical Center, health officials said they have given out the entire first shipment of the vaccine to their frontline workers.

They are expecting to get a shipment of both Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines this week.

As for Mercy Medical Center, they are hoping to get a shipment of the Moderna vaccine in the coming days as well.

“A nurse on a COVID unit, who was our first recipient of the vaccine at Mercy, and as he proclaimed...he said with his radiant smile that after a very hard year for all of us, he felt excited and hopeful about receiving the vaccine, to provide another layer of protection to help make him feel safer,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center.

According to the state's vaccine distribution plan, the next groups to get the vaccine will be people in long-term care facilities, like nursing homes, as well as first responders, like police and firefighters.

Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno said he will lead by example and get the vaccine when he can.

