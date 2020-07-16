SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield hotel has taken new precautions in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic by installing a new air filtration system to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Springfield Sheraton hotel is typically busy with guests this time of year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has hit their business hard.
"It's been a wild ride. We have had to furlough and lay-off many employees. We have lost millions of dollars in business,” said hotel general manager Stacey Gravanis.
Upping sanitation efforts to keep guests and employees safe moving forward, Gravanis said they're not playing around.
"We have manual disinfecting happening every hour on the hour. We have electrostatic spraying happening,” Gravanis added.
With 325 guest rooms, 35,000 square feet of meeting and event space, plus two restaurants and a fitness center, Gravanis told Western Mass News they wanted to take safety measures to the next level.
"Our owner wanted to do anything and everything possible to make guests feel safe coming back in gathering,” Gravanis explained.
Working to get guests back into the hotel, feeling as safe as possible, the Sheraton installed an air-filtering system to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"It's a bipolar ionization system in our HVAC system, so when bacteria passes through, it becomes neutralized and according to AtmosAir, this system, within 30 minutes of passing through, coronavirus is 99.9 percent eliminated,” Gravanis noted.
Installing AtmosAir system just two weeks ago, Gravanis said guests are already seeing a difference.
"When you walk into our lobby, you breathe that fresh air, you can see a difference, and our guests have actually commented on it. It's very clean, crisp air,” Gravanis said.
Because bipolar ions negatively affect the DNA of bacteria and viruses like COVID-19, officials said this protects spaces from illness and disease - something Gravanis said is crucial to make guests feel comfortable.
"We are following all CDC guidelines. We're following all Marriott and Sheraton brand guidelines, but to take it a step further and to make an investment like this, especially after our company has lost millions of dollars, I'm very proud to be part of this team,” Gravanis added.
