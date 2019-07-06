SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a fire that was venting from the roof on Pineywood Ave in Springfield.
There was heavy fire conditions came from the attic but was quickly extinguished.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the fire was caused by a lightning strike to the house structure.
It was reported that there is approximately $80,000 in damage.
There are no reported injuries at this time, but one firefighter was treated on scene by AMR due to heat exhaustion.
Two adults and three children were displaced by the fire and assisted by the Red Cross.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.