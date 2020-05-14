SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Oak Street on Thursday afternoon.
Fire officials said they were called to the two-story home around 12:30 p.m.
They said the fire appears to have started on the outside and spread to the back of the home.
The fire was contained and everyone was able to make it out safely.
The city's Arson and Bomb Squad was called in to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.