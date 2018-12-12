SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A home in the Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield was struck by gunfire in broad daylight today.
The home located at 172 Belmont Ave. was shot at around 2:30 this afternoon.
Springfield Police wouldn't confirm how many times the house was struck, but our crew on scene reports there are bullet holes in the side of the home.
Police say 'ShotSpotter' picked up the initial gunfire. When cruisers got to the scene, no one was inside the home.
At this time there have been no reports of any injuries.
Western Mass News saw dozens of people walking on this street this afternoon including children who were walking home from school.
A neighbor who lives further down says broad daylight shootings on this street make him fear for his safety.
Now, the Springfield Fire Department was also called to this home on Belmont Ave. at the same time police responded.
We're told the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating a 'suspicious fire' there as well.
Further details haven't been made immediately available.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.