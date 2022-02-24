SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—A Springfield house, targeted by the Hampden District Attorney’s office, for being used as a location for violent drug distribution organizations.
To put this into context for you, this operation was going on in the middle of a family neighborhood and near two schools.
The house was used as a strategic location for a violent drug distribution organization. While the investigation remains ongoing, the week-long investigation resulted in two significant arrests in a shuttering high-level heroin distribution point.
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni broke down the investigation for us.
One of the suspects 23-year-old Nathaniel Diaz of Springfield has a long list of charges.
“Nathaniel Diaz 23 of Springfield has been charged with trafficking in heroin. Unlawful possession of a firearm. Carrying a loaded firearm. Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Possession of ammunition without a license. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with a motor vehicle. Four counts leaving a scene of property damage. Two-counts reckless operations of a motor vehicle. When Police attempted to stop Diaz, he hit the driver's side of a state trooper vehicle with a trooper inside. The DA’s Office also said he was throwing items from the car he was driving in. One of them was a black bag that contained a loaded firearm. He eventually crashed into the republican building. Then was eventually placed under arrest,” said Gullluni.
There was also another suspect in the case, 42-year-old Jose River. He was charged with possession of ammunition without a license.
“Investigators became aware that known members of a knock-street gang have been operating out of a safe house out of 127 Old Brook Road in the city of Springfield. The residence is located in proximity to two schools. An elementary school and a high school,” said Gulluni.
Also recently two different drug busts in western mass - in Westfield and Holyoke. Both in residential neighborhoods. We questioned the da about recent investigations into homes being used in drug operations.
“Wherever this happens, we're concerned about it. We know there's good hardworking law-abiding folks in every neighborhood across Springfield across Hampden county. This was in some ways unique, given that neighborhood, this neighborhood isn't usually home to this kind of thing.
The DA's office adds, 127 Old Brook Road is also a very short distance away from the East Forest Park library. Gulluni also mentioned the home was being used as a safe house, hangout, as well as a distribution point for narcotics.
