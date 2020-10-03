SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Springfield is in the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission on Mass. Department of Public Health’s tracking map, meaning the city cannot move to Phase III Part II of the state’s reopening plan. This latest development is impacting businesses all over the city, including the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The next part of Phase III in Massachusetts will begin on Monday, October 5, in some places throughout the state. But for communities in the high-risk category for the virus, like Springfield, COVID-19 regulations will not be loosening.
"The capacity that we have at the Hall of Fame is defined pretty much by fire code, by how many people can get out of the doors at any one time," explained the president and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, John Doleva.
Doleva told Western Mass News that the capacity is around 1,400 people. With coronavirus regulations, they can safely have over 300 people inside, but he said the numbers aren’t there.
"We’re not seeing that kind of traffic because of the whole impact of COVID, people aren’t traveling," he noted.
With Springfield landing in the red zone, capacity cannot be increased inside the Hall of Fame, but Doleva said that’s not their biggest concern.
"Whether or not we have a 25 or 50 percent capacity. It’s not a big deal right now, it probably is for restaurants, but not for the Hall of Fame right now," he added.
He said they have safety protocols in place inside the museum and hope more people will start to come back out and support.
"It’s a great place, I think, to bring kids who are homeschooling or learning at home, bring them here for three or four hours, and let them burn some steam out," Doleva said.
He told us they’re excited for more people to come out to see the latest renovations on the hall, but prepared to continue slowly moving forward.
