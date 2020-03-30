SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many are feeling trapped inside their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, unable to hit the gym.
Coronavirus restrictions are interfering with many peoples' daily routines, including going to the gym.
With non-essential businesses closed, including fitness centers, the question is how can you continue your workout routine?
Seth Stutman with the Springfield Jewish Community Center told Western Mass News that he has the answer.
“We know that a lot of people rely on us to come and use the weights and the machines. We want to make it so that you can stay fit without needing to use any machines, just your two-feet,” Stutman explained.
Making this possible, employees and certified trainers from the JCC are hosting daily online workout classes - free for anyone who wants to join.
"We have our trainers, we have head of the fitness department, we have everybody making videos from Pilates to at home workouts, to body weights stuff and the nice thing about JCC is that there's a JCC organization, so JCC is all around the country. We band it together, so in our country and other countries, we have a ridiculous amount of amazing workout resources for everybody,” Stutman noted.
Realizing this pandemic has been unprecedented, through many virtual conversations, Stutman said he and his colleagues are looking at the glass half-full.
"It's been different. It's something that's requires you to think on your feet, but at the same time, that's half the fun,” Stutman said.
Providing more than workout classes, the JCC is also offering online classes focusing on cultural education, making sure they serve the community despite these difficult times.
"It's comforting to see someone's face...It almost makes it seem like you're in the same room, even though you can be 20 miles away. There's people, seniors citizens who rely on us for the things that we do and there's people who rely on us to be healthy and happy,” Stutman added.
While fitness centers remain closed, residents wishing to add a home workout to their routine can learn more by CLICKING HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.