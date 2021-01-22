SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The first cold press juicer in Springfield is now open, hoping to bring a healthy alternative to the city, and the pandemic is not slowing them down.
Cellf Juice, located on Bay Street in Springfield, is a women-run business aimed at keeping people healthy and taking care of your "cellf," saying healing is not a quick fix.
They're making sure their products are equally healthy and delicious.
"A lot of people are used to like fast foods, salty processed foods. So we, kind of, made it to the taste, something that's sweet and not bitter. So people are introduced to these juices. So when you drink our juice, it's sweet and, kind of, addicting," said Cellf Juice's owner Jazlinda Navarro.
They sell acai bowls, smoothies, and juices, all made in house and all plant-based.
Team member Brooke Jones told Western Mass News they started by naming their smoothies after some familiar places.
"We wanted to include the city somehow into our juice bar, so we started naming the Basketball Hall of Fame, the Armory, all these different places around Springfield," she explained. "Then we had the idea when we were eating some salad, and we were like, 'Oh, Dr. Seuss, everybody loves Dr. Seuss, and that's how we came up with the idea of most of our smoothies."
Navarro told Western Mass News the pandemic hasn't gotten in the way, and business is booming.
"Most of our orders are acai bowls and then our juices, they fly off the shelf, very popular," she explained.
In line with their healthy lifestyle goals, they also offer COVID-safe spin classes at the back of the building. They began offering classes outside over the summer to get acclimated with the community, and then they opened the juice bar in December.
They offer a drive-thru service for those looking for a quick pick me up, and multiple cars waited in line Friday.
"We brought a lot of people together with that," Jones said.
"Yeah, we did, we are bringing the community in, and it's amazing," Navarro noted.
"Health is wealth!" Jones added.
