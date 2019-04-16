SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new, custom K9 cruiser was rolled out in Springfield today.
It was an exciting day at the Springfield Police Department, with a new wrap on a K9 cruiser, and it was all donated by Go Graphics.
The car was shown off during a ribbon cutting ceremony, and a K9 could be seen right on the hood of the car with the city of Springfield skyline on the side.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, and the president of Go Graphics were all on hand for the unveiling.
They say this new car is a special addition to the K9 Unit.
"We have been doing the graphics for over the past eight years, and," Jim White, the president of Go Graphics, tells us. "We wanted to give back, and we thought new graphics for the K9 unit, you know, would be traveling around the city. Just a great opportunity to show off just how great they are."
"The K9 officers are kind of an extension of our community police, because," stated Acting Commissioner Clapprood. "They do a lot with the kids, so they are community-engaged and they talk to people very willingly and readily, so I think the car will attract people to the car, and then they can start engaging them in conversation."
Western Mass News learned that the K9 Department is growing.
There are two new K9 teams being trained to hit the streets.
Come June, there will be a total of ten in Springfield.
City leaders say they hope this new cruiser will help the community interact with the police department.
