SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department K9 team tracked down a breaking and entering suspect.
Springfield Police arrested Jose Robles, 47, of Springfield Sunday morning.
Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning officers responded to the McDonalds on Main Street for a report of a break-in. Robles broke glass to gain entry and stole several items.
Officers lost sight of Robles when he ran away on Girard Ave. Springfield Police K9 team responded and began to track the suspect. The K9 led officers to a parked car on Marion St. and Robles was located hiding under the car.
Robles is charged with Breaking and Entering into a Building at Nighttime and Larceny from a Building.
