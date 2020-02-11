SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News was back in court Tuesday afternoon as the 24-year-old Springfield man accused of kidnapping a young girl last month faced a judge on new charges and for a dangerousness hearing.
Miguel Rodriguez was arrested on January 15 after an 11-year-old girl who was reported kidnapped was found in his car on the Mass. Pike during a statewide Amber Alert.
Rodriguez returned to court earlier this afternoon after going through a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. The Commonwealth said he was found to be competent, but they wanted further evaluation by a court doctor.
Rodriguez was charged with four new sexual assault charges, including rape and assault and battery on a child. After a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, he went for further evaluation.
A dangerousness hearing also took place on all the charges against him.
The Commonwealth has shared details from police reports, which state Rodriguez admitted he had surveyed the area for two days before the alleged kidnapping, looking for any home surveillance and targeting the victim after seeing her walking home alone.
The Commonwealth’s report also said inside the defendant's car was rope, gloves, duct tape, and extra license plates with magnetic attachments.
The police report said the defendant admitted it was his intention to use the items in the car to keep the child confined.
Officials said the young girl asked to be let go, but Rodriguez refused and threatened to stab her. He even allegedly showed her a knife at one point.
The report also stated he sexually assaulted the 11-year-old three times and drove his car recklessly and fast to stay away from law enforcement.
The defense argued Rodriguez has no prior record and is not a threat to the public.
Rodriguez was found to be dangerous on all charges against him. He will be returning to Bridgewater for another 30 days and is scheduled to be back in court on March 11.
