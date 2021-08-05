SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Springfield man accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl last year is due in court Thursday.
Miguel Rodriguez is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting the girl back on January 15th, 2020. He was arrested after the girl who was reported kidnapped was found in his car on the Mass. Pike during a statewide Amber Alert.
Rodriguez allegedly kidnapped the girl while she was walking home from the bus stop after school.
The Commonwealth has shared details from police reports, which state Rodriguez admitted he had surveyed the area for two days before the alleged kidnapping, looking for any home surveillance and targeting the victim after seeing her walking home alone.
The Commonwealth’s report also said inside the defendant's car was rope, gloves, duct tape, and extra license plates with magnetic attachments.
The police report said the defendant admitted it was his intention to use the items in the car to keep the child confined.
Officials said the young girl asked to be let go, but Rodriguez refused and threatened to stab her. He even allegedly showed her a knife at one point.
Rodriguez is expected to appear in Hampden District Court for a motion hearing.
