SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New charges have now been filed against the man accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old Springfield girl last week.
According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez of Springfield has been charged with three counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child.
Rodriguez was previously charged with kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and intimidation of a witness after allegedly abducting an 11-year-old Springfield girl on Wednesday, January 15 shortly after she got off the school bus, prompting an Amber Alert.
That girl was later found safe in a car that was pulled over along the Mass. Turnpike.
Western Mass News previously used her name and picture when the Amber Alert was issued, but now with these new charges, we will no longer be identifying her.
Rodriguez is currently being held without bail. At a court appearance this week, a judge ordered him to undergo a 20-day evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. He is due back in court on February 11 to be arraigned on these new charges.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available
