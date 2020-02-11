SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man accused of kidnapping a Springfield girl last month is scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday.
Last month, 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez of Springfield was arrested for kidnapping a 11-year-old girl on her way home from school, prompting an Amber Alert.
Today, Rodriguez is facing additional charges in the case. They include three counts of aggravated rape of a child with force and one count of indecent assault and battery of a child.
Western Mass News previously used the victim's name and photo when we first started covering the Amber Alert and case, but with the new sexual assault charges, we will not be identifying her.
It was back on January 15 when the girl was reported kidnapped as she walked home from the school bus. Several hours later, following a statewide Amber Alert, the car driven by Rodriguez was spotted on the Mass. Pike.
State Police found the girl inside and arrested Rodriguez.
Rodriguez has been undergoing a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. We are told he is on his way to court from the facility.
A dangerousness hearing is also supposed to take place today.
Western Mass News will have more on today's hearing later starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.