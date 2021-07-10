SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Forest Park Restaurant in Springfield had its ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The event kicked off around noon Saturday. Mayor Domenic Sarno was there to congratulate the new owners and thank them for investing in Springfield.
The new restaurant will be offering many Latin dishes, specifically, Puerto Rican cuisine.
"It's a menu that most of the people you know like, not only Puerto Ricans, you know other people like it," said owner Guillerno Rene Negron Sr.
The Forest Park Restaurant will also be serving ice cream to go with their large menu of Latin cuisine!
