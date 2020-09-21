SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield families now have resource to help with remote learning-related technical issues.
Last week, school began remotely for Springfield Public Schools and while some families experienced technical problems, there is now a help desk that caregivers can contact starting Monday.
The help desk is a bilingual service that families can use to fix problems with computers and laptops issued by the district.
“We expect this help desk to increase our capacity to help families trouble shoot and address their technology needs exponentially," said Springfield Public Schools Supt. Daniel Warwick.
It will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day for families, except holidays.
The help desk can be reached one of three ways:
- Phone: (866) 552-0486
- Live chat: CLICK HERE
- Email: studenthelpdesk@springfieldpublicschools.com
