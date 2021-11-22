SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Springfield, 250 frozen turkeys were donated to The Gray House to help feed families ahead of Thanksgiving.
“We love it. It’s a wonderful way to be involved in the community,” said Charlie Casartello, an attorney with Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan, and Blakesley (PSRB).
On Monday, PSRB partnered with Arnold’s Meats to deliver 250 turkeys to The Gray House, a private non-profit, serving those in the north end of Springfield who are facing hardships.
“We’ve done it for a number of years. It’s been our pleasure to come over to The Gray House,” Casartello explained.
Attorneys from the law firm told Western Mass News that they are committed to helping The Gray House in their efforts to feed as many families as possible, especially during this holiday season.
“It’s just a great morale booster for the people in our law firm being involved to come out to the community and try to help out,” Casartello noted.
The Gray House strives to serve the community facing increased challenges. Employees feel grateful to have this donation this year.
“It means the world to us to have the support of the community and community partnerships like PSRB because without them, today wouldn’t have been happening,” said Kristen McClintock, The Gray House’s executive director.
Five hundred local families were put on a list at The Gray House and received a turkey, along with two bags full of Thanksgiving sides.
“It was a really trying year for so many families and this just means so much to them. It’s so great for us, as a community, to come together and to make sure all of our neighbors are able to sit down for a Thanksgiving meal and enjoy it and kick off the holiday season right,” McClintock explained.
Turkey distribution will wrap up at The Gray House on Tuesday morning.
