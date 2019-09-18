SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the Springfield Police Department moves forward with their body camera program, some city officials fear the ever-changing technology could unfairly target members of the public.
They want to ban the use of facial recognition technology from police body cameras and all other city functions.
If Springfield were to pass this legislation, which is set to come up for a vote in October, they would be the second east coast city to do so.
Lawmakers tell us the ban is to protect citizens' rights now, even before the body cameras are put into place.
"Any city department would be prohibited from using facial recognition technology," Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos tells us.
Springfield's proposed ban on facial recognition isn't just limited to the police force body cameras.
"We are legislating what the city departments can do," says Ramos.
But when it comes to danger in public places, Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos tells Western Mass News the police interaction is where technology could ping someone as guilty before proven innocent.
"Studies have shown that these cameras have proven to be even more inaccurate when it comes to people of color and to women. It would be different if we were talking about technology that was accurate. We’re talking about the safety of the people that are interacting with police officers," stated Ramos.
In the United States, only two cities have banned facial recognition technology on opposite coasts.
One of them is Somerville, just outside Boston.
Their ban was just passed in June.
It was passed unanimously by their city council, and prevents all city agencies from using facial recognition.
With the city of Springfield still deciding what type of cameras they're going to use...
"[Some of them might not even have the capability to do facial recognition. Any concern that you’re jumping the gun here?] Not at all. So what I’ve been told is the Springfield Police Department is not considering equipping their cameras with this technology. However, we do want to be proactive. We want to make sure that we’re protecting the public in the future," added Ramos.
Western Mass News did reach out to Springfield Police for an interview.
They were not available today, but they did say they do not currently use any facial recognition technology in their tools.
They would not say if they planned on doing so in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.