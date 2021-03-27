SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of people came together to talk about gun violence in Springfield Saturday.
The event was hosted by local leaders at the corners of Saint James Avenue and Dartmouth Street, but the event abruptly ended when things got heated.
City leaders, including the mayor and the police commissioner, came together to talk about the issue of gun violence in the city, but things took a turn when the mayor was interrupted during his speech.
City councilors hosted the event to work with community members to try and prevent gun violence.
It was noted that with the nice weather there is usually an uptick in violence.
When the mayor spoke out about repeat offenders that keep being let out of jail, the event took a turn when an activist at the event started shouting.
“That's not everything in our community. They suffer from poor education. We cannot continue to talk about arresting our communities’ people who suffer from mental health illness. We don’t talk about that. It was just a young man killed on Quincy street last night. Black mothers are in mourning. I’m not going to be quiet,” Springfield resident Charles Stokes said.
“Mr. Stokes, Mr. Stokes, Mr. Stokes, family, family has to be involved has to be involved and parents. Family and parents have to be involved to save their own children's lives. Mr. Stokes, Mr. stokes, Mr. Stokes,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said.
The back and forth got heated from there, with the mayor raising his voice and the advocate, Stokes getting loud too. Both reacted to what happened.
