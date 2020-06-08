SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- We continue our team coverage on Phase 2 of reopening the state with how the city of Springfield is working out the details to open restaurants and other businesses.
Springfield city officials said there are a lot of moving parts under the state's guidelines for Phase 2. They are planning for many outdoor activities to reopen, like the splash pads.
Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan started Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to head in the right direction.
Springfield Commissioner of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris said the city has seen a dramatic drop in cases since march.
“There has been a 96% decrease, and we are continuing to see that decrease across the state, and yes, that is amazing news,” she said.
During Mayor Domenic Sarno’s weekly briefing on Monday, Springfield city leaders delivered their game plans moving forward with guidance from the state, including restaurants submitting applications for outside dining services.
“For the DPW this week, our big push is working with the licensing department,” said Chirs Cignoli of the Department of Public Works. “I’m getting permits out to restaurants that are looking to expand the footprint. Where they are going to be doing it is in parking lots making sure it’s safe.”
The Parks Department plans on opening up playgrounds and splash pads.
Pat Sullivan, who oversees the city's parks, said it's important for parents to make sure kids are using hand sanitizer.
“We are going to put our resources and provide hand sanitizer at the splash pads, and 18 of our 19 splash pads have continued freshwater,” he said.
Under Phase 2, local sports teams are allowed to start practicing but with 10 or fewer participants.
“We will be giving out permits for those practices,” Sullivan said. “They will also be given the guidelines that will be required to take place.”
The state released new guidelines Friday on what a return to school could look like in the fall.
At the briefing, Springfield Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick revealed they are preparing to open in a hybrid way.
“Some of our kids are coming in on a rotating basis every day, probably up to 50%, and the other kids staying on remote,” he said.
The superintendent said parents can choose if they want their kids to continue learning at home in the fall.
