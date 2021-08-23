SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Springfield city leaders are hopeful that full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will help bring their vaccination numbers up. Mayor Domenic Sarno held his latest COVID briefing Monday afternoon.
Springfield public health officials said COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city. Springfield’s health and human services commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said vaccination numbers remain low within the younger population. They are working with three individuals, who they hope to name next week, who will work with the youth task force to try to encourage their peers to get vaccinated.
"That 30 and under age group which we continue to try to ask to get vaccinated. Their vaccination rates, the highest is 32 percent, that is extremely low. And so we are going to keep working until we're able to help individuals understand the need for vaccination," said Caulton-Harris.
Caulton-Harris also said as cases continue to rise in Springfield, the city has received extra funds from the state to hire more contact tracers. But there's a sigh of relief for health officials. Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
"We're hopeful that approval will have some individuals wanting to get the vaccine and I also think it will make individuals more comfortable who want to mandate vaccinations because they know it has full authorization," said Caulton-Harris.
Mayor Domenic Sarno said this has become the pandemic of unvaccinated people. He hopes this approval will help get more shots into arms.
