SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first winter weather of the new year is expected this weekend, but is Springfield's Department of Public Works ready to respond?
That’s a question the city council would like answered for residents, after serious issues with snow removal last month.
This is a continuation of story Western Mass News has been covering for weeks.
The Maintenance and Development Sub-Committee held its latest meeting Tuesday evening.
You may remember during a snowstorm in early December, more than a foot of snow fell across western Mass, including Springfield.
Residents grew frustrated by the DPW, saying that they weren’t doing enough to clear the city’s streets.
Mayor Sarno did apologize on behalf of the city and the city council held hearings where residents expressed their frustrations.
On Tuesday night, the city, including Ward 5 City Councilor Marcus Williams discussed the pros and cons of having an online snow map available to residents so they can track DPW's snow removal in real-time and why the tool would be useful.
"Starts along the lines of city residents always asking when will my street be plowed," Williams said.
Also discussed at the meeting, parking bans and how to improve the effectiveness and enforcement of them.
They hope to use the discussion from Tuesday to develop ordinances that will help both the public works crews and residents.
