SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Leaders in the city of Springfield reflected Monday morning on the last year of dealing with COVID-19 as the number of cases continue to fall, particularly in locations where the vaccine rate is high.
Local health officials said in places like nursing homes, where vaccine rates are high, the number of cases continues to go down. A year ago, they were a big concern.
Now, as the city tries to get back to some sense of normal, Mayor Domenic Sarno said the schools continue to be retrofitted with equipment to make them safe for students to return to class. He said surveys show around 50 percent of parents are okay with sending their child back to school.
Mercy Medical Center officials report they’ve given out 10,000 vaccine doses.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said the number of people getting testing for COVID-19 is going down.
“We are seeing test rates down about 20 percent from where they were last fall, so I do believe that's a national phenomenon. A lot of people who get tested think it's sort of a one-and-down thing, as opposed to getting tested after any potential exposure,” Keroack noted.
However, Keroack said the positivity rate is also going down, which he said is a good sign.
