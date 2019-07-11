SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders are speaking out after a bar in Springfield was ordered to shut down for eight days after violating their security plan.
Back on May 26, there was a shooting outside of Moriarty's Pub and Grill.
The License Commission says the bar did not have a security guard working that night, so the city decided to take action.
The lights are on and the doors are open for business at Moriarty's Pub, but, come Monday, per direct order of the city's License Commission, they will need to close their doors.
Bar owner Mike Moriarty tells Western Mass News that, by not having a security guard working the night of that May 26 shooting, they violated their security plan.
He believes it's not fair to be punished for a crime that happened outside his bar.
City councilor Michael Fenton, who represents the neighborhood where the bar is, backs the commission's decision.
"We're sick of dealing with it. Like I said, we spent a lot of money on this park and on the Senior Center. We take a lot of pride in this area and this community, which I represent, and we want to see bar owners be held accountable," Fenton tells us.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Moriarty says:
"This is the biggest mistake I've ever made in my life doing business in the city of Springfield. I wished we all worked together: One team, one dream. But it's always one sided and I'm on the bad side. I'm sick, saddened and disgusted of the way I have to live my life because of this city and the crime that goes on in it."
Fenton says Moriarty's situation should send a loud and clear message to other city bar owners.
"If you're not following your security program, then the city is going to take steps to see that your license is suspended or there is some type of administrative action taken so that we can protect our residents and our neighborhoods," says Fenton.
Moriarty's Pub and Grill will be able to reopen Tuesday, July 23.
"I hope that this gentleman and this bar can once again become a safe place to eat and drink and have a good time. Until that time, I think the city should continue to hold this owner to the standard we expect in the city of Springfield," added Fenton.
The owner tells us that he has agreed to send an updated security plan to the Licensing Commission following this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.