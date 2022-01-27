SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The second officer-involved shooting took place in Springfield after midnight Thursday.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and state Representative Orlando Ramos, who said Thursday’s officer-involved shooting is exactly why he pushed for the body-camera footage program.
Mayor Sarno earlier Thursday told Western Mass News that he will let the police body-camera footage speak for itself, as it did in the recent case involving the death of Orlando Taylor III. Just last Friday Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni determined the Springfield Police officers use of deadly force was justified and in self-defense.
“As you see what happened a couple weeks ago, and as Commissioner Clapprood and I have stated, and was verified by DA Gulluni, our Police operated in a professional manner, and again we will let the da do his diligence on the review,” said Mayor Sarno.
Meanwhile, State Representative Ramos also spoke highly of how effective the program is.
“This is exactly why I fought so hard to bring body cameras to Springfield Police Department. Body cameras have been essential and proven to have been essential across the country, it takes away the he said, she said. and the camera never lies,” said Senator Ramos.
The first group of Springfield Police Officers began wearing the body cams back in June of 2020. Today, all sworn officers and supervisors have them.
