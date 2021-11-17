SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A “Court of Dreams” could be coming to the birthplace of basketball. Now, Springfield city leaders are looking for a developer who can make their dreams a reality.
“I just always thought, if we could get the right developer, the right financial plan of what makes sense, the compliment that it would give to the basketball Hall of Fame would be tremendous,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
The Springfield Redevelopment Authority announced on Friday the city is looking for developers to construct a multi-sport athletic complex next to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Springfield mayor Dominic Sarno told Western Mass News he modeled the idea based off the “Field of Dreams” in Cooperstown, New York, home of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
“Thousands and thousands of families go up there, have a great time...The spin-off effects would be tremendous. The hotels, the restaurants, the amenities,” explained Mayor Sarno.
The proposed site is located at the old York Street Prison, a lot that has been vacant since 2008. Mayor Sarno said this idea fell through over a decade ago, due to a dispute over the proposed location.
Now, with the help of city councilors Marcus Williams and Sean Curran, Sarno is committed to making this a slam dunk.
“You have to think big, and let’s see what happens from there,” said Mayor Sarno.
One Springfield resident thinks it would be a perfect addition to the city’s growing entertainment scene.
“I think with the casino downtown we’re trying to become a town who drums up interest in bringing people here,” said Cody Saxer of Springfield.
Wesley Jackson, who oversees the AAU program at the South End Community Center, discussed the benefits that the proposed facility would provide local teams, cutting down on travel time and costs.
“Not having to travel all the way to Boston, Philly, New York on a regular basis just to get games in. And to be able to have it in your backyard is great and attract those high-level teams here,” said Jackson.
The deadline for developers to apply for the project is Jan.5, 2022.
