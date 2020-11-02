SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Frigid temperatures and blustery winds did not keep people away from the annual Puerto Rican flag-raising ceremony Monday in downtown Springfield.
This event marks the start of Puerto Rican Heritage Month.
The 31st annual Puerto Rican flag-raising ceremony took place on the front steps of Springfield City Hall.
Collaboration, resilience and unity were the clear messages shared by various Puerto Rican officials and supporters.
“We are one people, one world, one country,” said Rep. Carlos Gonzalez (D-Springfield). “Doesn’t matter where you come from."
The event not only commemorated Puerto Rican heritage, but also their veterans with Veterans Day approaching next week. Many victorious firsts for the community include the Puerto Rico Self Determination Act of 2020, sponsored by Springfield City Councilors Carlos Gomez and Orlando Ramos in addition to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.
Mayor Domenic Sarno joined in support saying the city takes great pride in their achievements, including Sen. elect Adam Gomez being the first Puerto Rican state Senator from the city of Springfield.
“We wish to recognize all the positive impacts that our Puerto Rican community has had upon social, cultural, economic development for our city, state and nation,” Sarno said.
Though outdoors, all in attendance wore masks and remained socially distant. What lacked in warmth certainly did not lack in emotion, spirit and pride.
“And that's a celebration of Springfield because diversity is our strength," Gonzalez said.
The flag will continue flying for the remainder of Puerto Rican Heritage Month.
