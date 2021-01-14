SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper into the release of body camera footage, showing a Springfield police officer use a taser multiple times on a woman during an arrest.
City leaders are speaking to Western Mass News about the timeline of the charges against the officer.
The mayor of Springfield considers the charges against Officer Leon Davis to be a win, saying the city’s new body camera program worked as they had hoped.
One city councilor, however, said the three months it took for the officer to be formally charged raises more questions about the system’s transparency.
We want to warn viewers that the body camera video you’re about to see is graphic.
The Hampden County District Attorney’s office released this video Wednesday. They said Springfield Police Officer Leon Davis uses a drive stun taser on a woman four times as she tells him “please stop, I’m pregnant.”
Here’s a timeline of how the incident came to light.
The arrest in question was captured on body camera video on September 29, 2020
Springfield’s internal investigation unit report shows the IIU began looking into an incident regarding Officer Davis the very next day.
That’s also when Springfield Police claimed the Hampden County D.A. was in possession of the body cam footage.
Fast forward to December 4, Springfield Police told the D.A’s office there’s a potential for criminal charges against the officer
On December 22, police said the D.A. chooses to move forward with charges and the SPD internal investigation is paused.
On January 5, more than three months later, assault and battery charges are filed against Officer Davis.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that Officer Davis was placed on restrictive duty early last week.
That’s too late for city councilor Justin Hurst.
“Why was the officer still out in the streets? That, to me, is even more problematic,” Hurst explained.
Hurst said the gap of time between the incident and the charges being filed raises concern.
“You can’t possibly take more than three months to investigate an incident that seems to be pretty straightforward on video, so if you’re the average resident looking at this, you have to be asking yourself what was it that they are trying to cover up?” Hurst added.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said, “A what? A cover-up?”
Sarno said the incident being caught by Springfield Police and immediately investigated is good thing
“This was not triggered by a complaint being put in and the arrestees never even showed up for their court date,” Sarno added.
According to IIU documents obtained by Western Mass News, Officer Davis only has one complaint on his record from 2019 - an allegation of excessive force, but the final outcome was redacted by the city.
As for this most recent case, Sarno noted, “Is it a disturbing video? Yes, without question, but it shows that our system works.”
Hurst said, “We keep being preached to that reform is occurring, reform is occurring. Well, this is not the type of reform that I think the residents of Springfield want to see.”
Davis is due in court to be arraigned in April.
