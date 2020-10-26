SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local small business owners contacted Springfield city officials seeking assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Mayor Domenic Sarno and Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan responded with a letter to them.
The two urged small business owners to take advantage of the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, or MGCC, grant program.
A statement from the mayor’s office said the Commonwealth has allocated over $50 million in grants for small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic.
The application period for this grant program will be open for three weeks starting October 22 and closing November 12 at noon.
Each program has its own eligibility criteria from the MGCC. Applicants have to review the information to determine which program to apply to, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.
In the statement, Sarno said:
“My administration is committed to helping our business community, especially our small businesses who have been adversely impacted by this COVID-19 pandemic. Again, I am very thankful to Gov. Charlie Baker and the Baker-Polito Administration for their continued efforts to help out our businesses, they’ve been a great partner to me and our city. This state grant program will help those businesses who are eligible during these challenging and surreal times. The city of Springfield has already put forth over $1.5 million in Prime the Pump grant funding to small businesses, restaurants, and non-profits, and $2 million in mortgage, rent and utility assistance and relief for our residents. This state grant program will provide much-needed relief for our local small businesses as we continue to work together to defeat this virus.”
Small businesses seeking assistance with this grant program can call the city of Springfield’s Office of Planning and Economic Development for guidance at 413-787-6020.
“These dollars are critical to these businesses as a bridge during this time of uncertainty,” Sheehan said. “I am happy to see the Commonwealth being able to provide these grants, not loans for our small businesses.”
