SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new marijuana retailer has its eyes set on a property near the casino, but is it welcoming news to those living in the neighborhood?
The property is right next to the casino parking lot in the Berkshire Bank and Colvest Group building.
Leo Florian of the South End Citizens Council tells Western Mass News he just learned recently that the company, Harvest Health and Recreation, is looking to open a shop in the neighborhood.
Florian says he has concerns about its location, considering how backed up this area of East Columbus can get.
He’s also worried about the proximity of its location to INSA, which, if approved, would be on the opposite side on Hall of Fame Avenue.
These concerns and others are what Florian says he hopes neighbors in the area will have a chance to bring forward to the company.
“The neighborhood has absorbed a lot. We’re trying to do some positive things down here. We've got a lot of good things going, so we’re going to be on top of anybody who’s coming in with a business that we feel isn’t going to improve the neighborhood," Florian tells us.
Florian says he knows that some of these companies looking to set up shop in Springfield are from out of state and for that reason, he wants to help them learn about the area they hope to move into.
They’re now working on setting a date to meet with that company.
