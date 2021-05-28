SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A viewer reached out to us looking for an update on when the Springfield libraries will reopen, after hearing about libraries in other communities setting reopening dates.

“It’s the best thing in Springfield,” Maceo McGoodwin said.

the Springfield City Library has been closed to book lovers due to pandemic safety concerns, and as of now, Western Mass News has learned no reopening date has yet been set.

Library officials told Western Mass News in part quote:

“We are looking forward to welcoming residents back into our buildings this summer. We are working with our health commissioner to determine the exact date.”

As the state begins to fully reopen on Saturday, municipal buildings in Springfield will open back up starting next week, but libraries in the city will remain on hold.

Western Mass News spoke with community members who said browsing the libraries here in Springfield is something they’ve really been missing and they’re anxious for it to reopen.

One resident has been going to the library for nearly 70 years, His favorite part?

“It used to be the children’s section when I was a kid but now it’s the upstairs, just a wonderful place,” McGoodwin said.

McGoodwin is not the only one that feels this way.

“I really miss going to the library and exploring and being able to sit there and read the paper,” Michael Somers said.

Somers told Western Mass News he moved near the library shortly before it closed. He went a few times and was looking forward to spending more time there once he was settled. Since then, he's been checking books out online, but he says it’s not the same.

“It’s a wonderful place to be it’s comfortable to sit in there and it’s nice to see people…it’s a beautiful building and a great facility and I’m sorry it’s not open yet,” Somers said.