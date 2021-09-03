SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After nearly 17 months, the Springfield City Library announced that beginning Tuesday, September 7, the central library well opens its doors.
“We are so thrilled to be welcoming back patrons at the Central Library location. It was great being able to open the other branches over the summer and this feels like the final piece to the puzzle," said Springfield City Library Director Molly Fogarty.
During the past year, the Springfield City Library has taken precautions to ensure all safety measures are being met and have obtained air handling units to improve air circulation and ventilation.
Masks will be required for all visitors and staff.
