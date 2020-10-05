SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker has given the green light for communities to begin Part 2 of Phase 2 in the reopening plan starting Monday.
That means places like libraries can open for the first time in over six months, but because of the recent spike in COVID-19 in Springfield, libraries will remain closed.
If you've tried to call a Springfield library in the past six months, you've probably heard an answering machine message indicating: “Thank you for calling the Springfield Public Library…All locations are closed to the public due to the coronavirus.”
Although Part 2 in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan includes libraries, Jean Canosa Albano with the Springfield Public Library told Western Mass News due to the recent uptick in cases, they will not be able to reopen quite yet.
“We will not be opening the doors just yet,” said Jean Canosa Albano, the library’s assistant director of public services.
It’s a decision that hasn't been an easy one.
“What we’re all about a serving the public…so it was disappointing,” Canosa Albano added.
However, even though their doors are closed, they've been busy developing new ways to fulfill the needs of the public.
“It has made us get really creative and come up with ways to serve,” Canosa Albano added.
In the past six months, they have added multiple features for you to access from home.
“We recently added something new. One of those things that we were forced to innovate on, but it’s worked out really well. We added the chat box to our website springfieldlibrary.org…We can use the chat box to answer your question to make a book recommendation to let you know how to sign up for a library card or help you sign up for curbside pick-up, which again is an innovation,” Canosa Albanio explained.
However, if you’re someone without access to the internet, they are also trying to bridge the digital divide by making their WiFi more accessible while closed.
“We never turn off the WiFi around our building so as long as people don’t congregate, that is a way they can sit on a bench outside the library and tap into our WiFi,” Canosa Albano noted.
As people we spoke to point out, there are some benefits you can only find inside a library.
“I don’t have a quiet place at home to study. The library…I use the library to do that and I don’t have that,” said Maviella Concepcion of Springfield.
As to when the library will be able to reopen, Canosa Albano said, “We don’t know yet when I’ll be able to open to the public. It all depends on the control of the spread of the virus. I won’t be able to open until that is under better control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.