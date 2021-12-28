SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Access to home COVID-19 tests has become difficult for residents around western Massachusetts.
The city of Springfield received approximately 170,000 COVID-19 at-home test kits for residents as part of the state's efforts to combat the rapid spread of the virus, and residents were urged to get theirs at the public libraries Tuesday.
City leaders in Springfield wanted residents to know that at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be handed out at libraries and community gathering places across Springfield.
This comes after Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that 102 communities would receive the kits, including 19 across western Massachusetts.
The kits are available for residents to pick up on Tuesdays and Wednesdays across all Springfield library locations.
Western Mass News checked in with libraries in Springfield to see how their distribution process has been going, and they said that many of their locations have seen heavy foot traffic with the Forest Park branch handing out over 1,000 kits Tuesday alone.
Local residents told us that they were grateful to have this option available as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
“I think it’s literally a lifesaver that the city is doing this. This is exactly what they should be doing more of,” Springfield resident Rafael Irizarry-Fields said. “At best, it relieves a level of anxiety that’s really crippling for a lot of people.”
According to Mayor Sarno's office, additional locations and expanded hours will be provided in the future.
Western Mass News also reached out to Governor Charlie Baker's office to find out if these locations will be receiving more at-home testing kits, but have not heard back yet.
