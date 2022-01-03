East Forest Park Springfield library 102919

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials are make changes to the city's libraries and senior centers in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

All library branches will suspend programming, including computer access and usage, but pickup services will be offered.

Library hours will be:

  • All branches, except Pine Point : 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
  • All branches, except Pine Point and Brightwood : 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Pine Point : 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
  • Central Library : 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

In addition, senior centers will also suspend all programming until January 28.  The centers will remain open for lunches.

The changes will remain in effect for the month of January and a determination on whether to extend or lift the changes on January 31.

City officials noted that while walk-ins will still be accepted, residents are asked to either make an appointment or go online to conduct city business.  To make an appointment, you can contact:

