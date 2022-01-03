SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials are make changes to the city's libraries and senior centers in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
All library branches will suspend programming, including computer access and usage, but pickup services will be offered.
Library hours will be:
- All branches, except Pine Point : 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
- All branches, except Pine Point and Brightwood : 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Pine Point : 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
- Central Library : 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
In addition, senior centers will also suspend all programming until January 28. The centers will remain open for lunches.
The changes will remain in effect for the month of January and a determination on whether to extend or lift the changes on January 31.
City officials noted that while walk-ins will still be accepted, residents are asked to either make an appointment or go online to conduct city business. To make an appointment, you can contact:
- 311 Call Center - (413) 736-3111 or 311@springfieldcityhall.com
- Assessors - (413) 886-5256 or assessors_email@springfieldcityhall.com
- Building Department and Code Enforcement - (413) 787-6031
- City Clerk - (413) 784-4957 or ClerksAppointment@springfieldcityhall.com
- Collectors/Treasurer - (413) 787-6135
- City Library - (413) 263-6828 or https://www.springfieldlibrary.org/library/elibrary/
- Elections - (413) 787-6190
- Health and Human Services - (413) 787-6741
- Housing - (413) 787-6500
- Mayor’s Office - (413) 787-6100
- Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information - (413) 787-6437 or moci@springfieldcityhall.com
- Police Department Clerk’s Office - (413) 787-6310
- Police Department Traffic Bureau - (413) 787-6333
- Police Department Non-Emergency Matters - (413) 787-6300
- Police Department Community Liaison - (413) 787-6359 or sarce@springfieldpolice.net
- If you are not able to find your desired department or service, please call Records at 787-6363 or the Watch Commander at 787-6325.
- Retirement - (413) 787-6090
- Veteran’s Services - (413) 787-6141
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.