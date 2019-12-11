SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A story we continue to follow, tonight the Springfield Board of License Commissioners voted to change the rules and regulations when it comes to security cameras in bars.
After two high profile incidents this year outside local bars... The death of Achim Bailey after a night at Samuel's and a police officer shot across the street from Aquarius, video surveillance cameras have become a hot topic.
The commissioners voted unanimously to change these rules which now will ensure that liquor and entertainment license holders are up to date on the status of their security cameras.
And if they aren't, there will be consequences.
It's an issue that has raised many concerns after bars have been highlighted for their lack of footage.
The first this Spring when Aquarius didn't have a surveillance video of an incident across the street from their establishment when a police officer was shot.
And in January, Samuel's had no working cameras inside of their establishment the night Achim Bailey was asked to leave, therefore there was no footage showing the moments leading to him being kicked out.
Both bars have since fixed their camera issue, but at the time of these incidents, their security plans say their cameras would be working.
"We are just trying to tighten up this portion of our rules and regulations. We have some licensees who are unclear on notifying the commission when their cameras aren't working and for how long their cameras aren't working," Sygnator said.
Chairman Sygnator told Western Mass News that not all liquor license holders are required to have cameras, but having footage helps investigators when an incident happens.
"Depending on how clear the footage is, it can sway us one way or another," Sygnator noted.
Licensees will now have a clearer idea of what's expected.
"It's been an ad-hawk basis. The licensee would tell us that their cameras weren't working and we'd tell them going forward they have to notify us their cameras aren't working, the day they stopped working and when they will be operating again," Sygnator said.
Going forward, if the system is not in working order, the licensee shall notify the director of licensing immediately, and in no event, more than 24 hours after the system ceases to be in good working order
If the system stops working for more than seven calendar days, an informal hearing will be held in front of the Commission and Licensee will need to prove details on when it will be repaired.
Failure to repair or replace the system within 14 days shall result in a violation hearing.
Lastly, the recording device and all cameras shall be tested daily and a log of the tests performed shall be kept.
This is something that Sygnator said was brought up a month ago.
[Is this in line with what Aquarius's situation was or Samuel's? That's what we're trying to nail down.]
"No, I don't think it had any bearing on that," Sygnator said.
[Okay, so it was just pure coincidence on the timing?]
"Well, we've experienced issues going along and finally we decided to codify these requirements," Sygnator explained.
The most recent hearing regarding a security plan not being followed was the one for Samuel's in connection to Achim Bailey's disappearance which discussed the lack of camera footage from inside the bar.
No decision has been announced on their entertainment license yet.
Western Mass News is working on getting those answers which we'll have later tonight at 10 on FOX6 and 11 on ABC40.
