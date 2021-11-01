SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield lifted its indoor mask mandate Monday after putting it back in place in September, but the question is: is it too soon with the winter months coming along with the cold and flu season?
The decision to lift the mask mandate was based on the downward trend of COVID-19 cases in the city, which came in at 214 last week, but some are concerned cases could go up before spring.
“There are people that are not vaccinated and I’m scared about that,” said one resident.
Another resident added, “Well, I think it's great.”
There was mixed reaction from Springfield residents who no longer are required to wear a mask inside public places, but Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News despite the mandate being lifted on Monday, COVID-19 is still a worry.
“It is a concern that individuals might not take the necessary precautions,” Caulton-Harris explained.
Western Mass News was out in the community on Monday found many people were still masking up. Caulton-Harris said that's what most vulnerable groups should be doing.
“Individuals over the age of 65 with chronic diseases, those who are immune-compromised continue to take the necessary health precautions,” Caulton-Harris added.
Western Mass News is getting answers from city leaders. We went straight to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to see if he is worried at all about cases spiking after lifting the indoor mask mandate and the holiday family gatherings ahead.
“No, it does not. If something was to change, we could go back to that, but it does not,” Sarno explained.
Currently, hospitals across the country are facing staffing shortages which, in turn, impacts emergency room wait times, so we asked Sarno: with more people getting sick during cold and flu season, is he worried hospitals could become overwhelmed with patients? He believes the health system needs to be looked at on a federal level.
“Too many people are using the ER as their primary care and that’s not right and there’s gotta be more with neighborhood health centers, such as Caring Health Center and others,” Sarno explained.
