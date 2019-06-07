SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coming off of years of cuts to music and art programs, Springfield Public Schools have decided to put the focus back on the arts next year.
Attention music and art teachers: you're wanted!
"Very exciting. We're hiring art and music teachers," said Springfield School Supt. Daniel Warwick.
Warwick told Western Mass News that budget constraints have forced cuts to music and art education in recent years with more emphasis was placed on STEM learning, but due to popular demand, that's no longer the case.
"In polling our parents, in polling our community, it had a high value and we made a decision to invest heavily in it. Providing a more holistic education, we think the students will be happier and do better," Warwick added.
Studies support that with researchers finding music and the arts improved attentiveness for kids, social skills, even speech.
Warwick said interviews have already begun, but 50 spots in all need to be filled - from elementary schools to high schools.
"We've expanded to every school. No other district in the country is expanding fine arts like we are at this time," Warwick noted.
If you take a look at the student art gallery inside the Springfield Public Schools headquarters, you'll quickly see it's an investment worthwhile because these kids are talented.
If you want to learn more about any of these openings, CLICK HERE.
Also of note, Sspringfield is also adding 300 seats to preschools this fall, so there are teacher openings there as well.
