SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Magic is something the world could all use a little more of, especially after a year like 2020.
Western Mass News spoke with a Springfield native who has a trick or two up his sleeve.
Scotty Swan was just eight-years-old when he got his first magic kit. For over 30 years, he’s performed at birthday parties, libraries, schools, and special events, but he had to get creative in 2020.
“This is everything. This is my whole life," he explained. "You know, ever since the pandemic happened, I was out of work so, that’s when I began this magic school.”
Swan, licensed with Discover Magic, initially launched the Urban Wizards Academy as an in-person workshop. But he had to convert to Zoom classes due to COVID-19.
His magic camp offers multiple levels for age ranges 6 to 13-years-old, and the enchantment extends far beyond just the magic.
“Basically what this course is, it’s trying to get kids to connect, especially right now, when no one can meet up in real life," he said. "It’s teaching kids how to be kind, you know, how to be confident, [and] how to work together. It’s a fun course.”
Each level runs for two weeks, and the entire program is eight weeks in total. Materials are provided to each level, and a pass is earned with a certificate. Discounts are offered for siblings if multiple children are enrolled.
“There are four colors, purple, orange, green, and blue," he added. "Then in the middle, sometimes we’ll do a specialty class, where they get a black wand, kind of like when they get a black belt in karate.”
If someone is interested in trying their hand at a little bit of magic, there are classes for both the young and the young-at-heart. For more information on how to get involved, check out Swan's website here.
