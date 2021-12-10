SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One Springfield mail distribution center is operating around the clock to deliver packages to your doorstep before the holidays.
“It’s critically important, we do know that the American public is counting on us,” said Myles Donoghue, plant manager for USPS.
It’s crunch time for Myles Donoghue and his staff at the United States Postal Service Distribution Center in Springfield. He told Western Mass News they’re working nonstop to get packages and mail out the door and to your doorstep, before the holidays.
“We’ve made substantial investments from springtime all the way through here at peak season so we can meet the American's demand as far as getting packages home for Christmas,” said Donoghue.
It’s a seismic jump from the demand they experienced in 2020.
“Last year the facility moved about 114 million packages, during this peak season we’ll move about a half 1 million a day for the next few weeks,” said Donoghue.
So, how is the facility dealing with this inundation of mail?
“Hundreds of additional employees we’re bringing on board to help move the packages, investments in our infrastructure, including satellite facilities to help us take in overflow of volume,” said Donoghue.
Donoghue tells western mass news that remote encoding sites and additional processing machines, which can identify handwriting, as well as optical codes to help with distribution. And every second counts.
"They’re able to key in those ZIP codes which tells them to see exactly what bin that sorts to and that’s done within a matter of seconds,” said Donoghue.
They’ve also increased the size of the Distribution Center, which already stands at one million square feet, by adding over 40,000 square feet.
Supply chain issues have also presented additional speedbumps this year. but months of preparation have led to this opportunity for Santa's helpers to shine.
“We’re geared up and we’re ready to meet that challenge," said Donoghue.
This year's Holiday shipping deadlines are:
- USPS retail ground service - Dec. 15
- First-class mail service - Dec. 17
- Priority mail service - Dec. 18
- Priority mail express service - Dec. 23
