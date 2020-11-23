(WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man appeared before a judge in Connecticut on Monday, charged with murdering two people.

One of the victims was Jennifer Hicks from Chicopee.

Investigators said Hicks was an innocent victim caught in between an act of gang violence.

Man searching for answers after fiancé was murdered SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local man is searching for answers after his fiancé was shot and killed four months ago.

Her mom told Western Mass News that her life will never be the same.

Gregory Crichlow faced his fate in front of a judge at the Rockville Superior Court in Vernon, CT.

He’s facing two counts of murder after police said he shot and killed western Massachusetts residents Gregory Scott and Jennifer Hicks back in August.

“This does give us some type of closure, but it is not going to bring her back. It’s not...I don’t wish anything upon him as far as bad, but he is where he is because he did what he did,” said Hicks’ mother Ericka Ortega.

Ortega told Western Mass News that his arrest on Saturday was a relief to her family.

Springfield man arrested for double murder in Connecticut SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested in connection to a double fatal shooting in August, according to his arrest warr…

Investigators said Hicks was out with friends at a car meet-up that went from Springfield to Manchester, CT.

In an extensive investigation, police said the suspect, Crichlow, and Scott - both Springfield residents - were from rival gangs.

Connecticut State Police said Scott was the target of the shooting.

"It seems as if she was with her friends and she was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Connecticut State Police TFC. Christine Jeltema.

Ortega said her daughter moved from Texas to Chicopee. She was just a few months shy of her 21st birthday with a big future ahead of her.

“She recently was going to Joliet School to do cosmetology and her dream was to be a dermatologist. She just loved to make people feel beautiful inside and out. She was that type of girl, she had that spark,” Ortega added.

They had an undeniable mother-daughter bond.

“Jenna and I just had that special bond every day, talking all day. Anything she would need, she would call me. Just…she was my best friend. She was my daughter, my baby, my everything and he took that from me,” Ortega said.

Ortega said she prayed to see the day that her daughter’s killer would be behind bars.

She is happy that Crichlow won't be able to hurt anyone else.

"Thankful to God he heard her prayers…I was informed that he was caught in September for, I believe, something else had done so they had him then, but they didn't have enough for sufficient information or evidence to keep him,” Ortega explained.